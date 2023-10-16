Posing as bank officials, two fraudsters targeted a city-based woman and transferred ₹1 lakh from her account after hacking her mobile phone, police said. Ludhiana-based woman loses ₹ 1 lakh in online fraud. (HT)

Police said that an FIR has been filed against the two accused, identified as Roshni Parveen of Jharkhand and Santosh Singh of Orissa.

The victim, Ridhima Sharma, of New Sarabha Nagar, said that she received a call on her phone and the callers introduced themselves as employees of a private bank. The accused tricked her to provide her KYC and made her install an application on his phone. Soon after installing the app, the accused transferred ₹1 lakh from her credit card to different accounts.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at police station Sadar, said that the woman had filed a complaint on June 15, 2022. After investigation, the Sadar police lodged an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC, sections 66D of the Information and Technology Act against the accused. The police found that the money was transferred to the accounts of the two accused.

