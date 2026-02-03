Ludhiana: Colour choice to repaint govt schools across state sparks political row

The opposition in Punjab has launched a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party after the state education department ordered the repainting of over 800 government schools in colours critics say closely resemble the party’s flag. Opposition leaders have called the move a reflection of the AAP’s “double standards,” alleging the party is using public institutions to project its political identity despite earlier promises to reform education and healthcare. Opposition leaders contend the colours mirror the yellow and blue of the AAP flag. (HT Photo for representation)

Official directions from the office of the Director General of School Education (DGSE) specify that 852 government schools (middle, high and senior secondary institutions), including around 70 from Ludhiana, are to be repainted in the first phase. The order instructs that outer portions of school buildings, including verandahs and corridors, be painted in shades described as “egg custard” and “enamel rhapsody.” A total of ₹17.44 crore has been released to district education officers for the work.

Sanjay Talwar, Ludhiana district president of Congress, said, “Instead of improving education and healthcare or ending corruption, the government is resorting to gimmicks. Using school buildings for political messaging is unfortunate and shows how desperate the party has become.”

BJP Punjab general secretary Anil Sarin, said, “Books, mid-day meals and uniforms should be the priority. Painting schools in party colours in the name of ‘Sikhya Kranti’ reflects misplaced priorities.” DGSE Aravind Kumar rejected allegations of political motive, “Over 50 % of the work has been completed.”