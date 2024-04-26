Ludhiana: Driver dies in collision of two trucks on flyover

A driver died after two trucks collided on a flyover near Tajpur road on Friday morning. The body of the deceased was stuck in the vehicle’s mangled cabin after the mishap and police officials toiled hard for three hours to cut off the cabin and remove the body. The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Singh. (HT File Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Singh. He was driving the truck towards Phagwara at the time of the mishap. Police have informed the deceased’s family members about the mishap. After the accident, the traffic flow on the stretch was affected for hours. Police removed the vehicles to clear traffic.

Arjun Kumar, who was driving the other truck, said he was going to Srinagar from Panipat. He alleged that he was driving at a slow speed when the speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind. The impact of the collision was such that he felt numb for a few moments. After getting back into his senses, he got off the vehicle and saw the collision.

Arjun added that the driver of the other truck was already dead when he reached. He raised the alarm and stopped the commuters for help, and later informed the police. The police initiated an investigation and removed the body from the vehicle.

Daresi station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harpreet Singh said that the cabin of the truck was severely mangled, which suggested that the truck was speeding. He said that police, along with some passers-by, worked for three hours to remove the body.

He said that the driver was wearing headphones at the time of the mishap. The SHO added that it was suspected that the deceased has fallen asleep behind the wheel and crashed the truck. He said that appropriate action would be taken after investigation.