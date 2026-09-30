Ludhiana:Mechanic hit with concrete block over ₹1,600 debt: Cops

A 22-year-old mechanic suffered a skull fracture after his friend hit him on the head with a concrete block during an argument over a ₹1,600 debt in the Focal Point area, police said. The victim, Aniket Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a private neuro hospital. Aniket went to Rahul’s shop to ask for the money, where the two got into an argument. (HT File)

Focal Point police have booked Rahul Yadav, a resident of Gobindgarh village, on the complaint of Aniket’s father, Ram Balak Singh of Satguru Nagar, Lohara.

According to investigating officer ASI Kapil Kumar, Aniket had lent ₹1,600 to Rahul a few months ago and had been asking him to return the money. Rahul, who runs an electronics shop in Gobindgarh village, allegedly kept putting off the repayment. Police said Aniket went to Rahul’s shop to ask for the money, where the two got into an argument. Rahul allegedly assaulted him before picking up a concrete block and hitting him on the head.

According to police, Aniket collapsed at the spot after the attack. Passers-by took him to civil hospital and informed his family. He was later shifted to a private neuro hospital after his condition was found to be serious.He is undergoing treatment at the facility. Aniket’s father said his son’s condition remained critical. “He just opens his eyes but does not respond to anything else. He has suffered a skull fracture,” he said.

Police said Aniket lives separately from his parents with his eight-month-pregnant wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. An FIR has been registered against Rahul under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Kapil Kumar said police teams were conducting raids to apprehend Rahul.