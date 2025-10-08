Ludhiana: Three masked men snatch scooter outside Ghumar Mandi police post

Three masked miscreants snatched a scooter from a 59‑year‑old electrician in the wee hours of Monday outside the Ghumar Mandi police post here. The victim has alleged that despite knocking on the police post door for nearly 20 minutes, no officer came to his aid. ASI Lakhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said CCTV footage from nearby areas was being reviewed. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 4am when Sarwan Kumar, a resident of Rishi Nagar, Haibowal Khurd, was returning home after attending a programme at Sterling Resort. As he approached the Ghumar Mandi police post, three unidentified men riding a motorcycle intercepted him.

“They stopped me abruptly, snatched the keys of my scooter and started beating me. The assailants then pushed me to the ground and attempted to rob him of cash and mobile phone. However, sensing the approach of another motorcyclist, the trio fled the scene with his scooter,” Sarwan Kumar told media persons.

Despite the incident occurring right outside a police post, Sarwan Kumar alleged that no officer responded to his calls for help. “I kept knocking on the police post door for nearly 20 minutes, but no one responded,” he said. A passerby later assisted him and informed the police control room.

A PCR team reached the scene after about half an hour and opened the police post gate. Sarwan Kumar’s son also arrived at the location.

During preliminary inquiry, police found that the crime site falls under the jurisdiction of Kitchlu Nagar police post, which comes under the PAU police station.

The victim was later taken to the Kitchlu Nagar police post, where his statement was recorded. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against three unidentified masked men under Sections 394 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said CCTV footage from nearby areas was being reviewed. “Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused.”