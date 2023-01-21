Man booked for duping people on pretext of providing government job

The police here have booked a Panchkula-based man for allegedly duping several men of ₹72 lakh on the pretext of providing them government jobs with his links in theHaryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), officials said on Saturday.

As per the complaint, the accused identified as Nitin Yadav, claimed he was posted at the deputy commissioner’s office in Panchkula and a resident of Sector 14 with a temporary address in the Zirakpur area.

The primary victims, Bharat from Palwal and Rahul Yadav from Hisar, run JSM Pariksha Web-Tech Solutions, a technical services lab in Ambala’s Baldev Nagar, while others are their acquaintances

Bharat told the police that he already knew Nitin, who had introduced himself as a registry clerk at the DC office.

“I and my partner had applied for gram sachiv (panchayat secretary) post and Nitin got to know about this. In December 2020, he visited us to tell us about his links in the HSSC and asked for ₹20 lakh each to get our exams cleared,” he said in his police complaint.

Bharat further added that they gave him ₹2.5 lakh on the spot and sent ₹12.5 lakh later with the rest of the amount pending till they were selected.

“As told by him we attended 20-25 questions and left the rest of them, but we were not selected. When we asked for our money back, he offered police jobs, then group-D jobs to us and our acquaintances for more money. But neither he provided any job nor returned a total of ₹72.50 lakh back,” the complaint says.

Inspector Gaurav Punia, SHO, Baldev Nagar, said that a case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and the matter is being probed.