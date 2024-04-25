 Man caught with 3kg heroin in Tarn Taran - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man caught with 3kg heroin in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Apr 25, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Man arrested with 3kg heroin and a drone, allegedly linked to Pakistan-based drug smugglers. Two gang members on the run. FIR registered.

A man, allegedly having links with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, was arrested with 3kg heroin and a drone, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Rana Singh of Dal village. Other two members of the gang, Lovepreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, are on the run. (HT File)
The accused was identified as Rana Singh of Dal village. Other two members of the gang, Lovepreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, are on the run. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Rana Singh of Dal village. Other two members of the gang, Lovepreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, are on the run.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapoor said, “We got a tip-off about some drone activity in Dal village. We were told that three persons who are in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers are bringing heroin from across the border with the help of drones.”

“After this, the police party set up a naka on the road leading to the village. The cops saw three persons coming on foot. One of them had a drone in hand while the third had a packet. While Lovepreet and Arshdeep managed to flee after throwing the drone, the third was arrested with heroin weighing 3 kg,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Aircraft Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man caught with 3kg heroin in Tarn Taran
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On