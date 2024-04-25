Man caught with 3kg heroin in Tarn Taran
Man arrested with 3kg heroin and a drone, allegedly linked to Pakistan-based drug smugglers. Two gang members on the run. FIR registered.
A man, allegedly having links with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, was arrested with 3kg heroin and a drone, police said on Wednesday.
The accused was identified as Rana Singh of Dal village. Other two members of the gang, Lovepreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, are on the run.
Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapoor said, “We got a tip-off about some drone activity in Dal village. We were told that three persons who are in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers are bringing heroin from across the border with the help of drones.”
“After this, the police party set up a naka on the road leading to the village. The cops saw three persons coming on foot. One of them had a drone in hand while the third had a packet. While Lovepreet and Arshdeep managed to flee after throwing the drone, the third was arrested with heroin weighing 3 kg,” he said.
An FIR was registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Aircraft Act.