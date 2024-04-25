Man caught with 3kg heroin in Tarn Taran

A man, allegedly having links with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, was arrested with 3kg heroin and a drone, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Rana Singh of Dal village. Other two members of the gang, Lovepreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, are on the run. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapoor said, “We got a tip-off about some drone activity in Dal village. We were told that three persons who are in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers are bringing heroin from across the border with the help of drones.”

“After this, the police party set up a naka on the road leading to the village. The cops saw three persons coming on foot. One of them had a drone in hand while the third had a packet. While Lovepreet and Arshdeep managed to flee after throwing the drone, the third was arrested with heroin weighing 3 kg,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Aircraft Act.