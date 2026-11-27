A 26-year-old man died after an auto-rickshaw collided with his scooter near the Vikas Nagar turn on the mandi road in Mauli Jagran on Wednesday. The police have registered an FIR against the auto-rickshaw driver, Ram Prasad. (HT File) more

The victim, identified as Aman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered an FIR against the auto-rickshaw driver, Ram Prasad, who is also a resident of Mauli Jagran, under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.