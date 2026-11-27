MUMBAI: While the Nashik Municipal Corporation, pressured by pushback from citizens and activists, withdrew its plan to cut around 1,700 trees at Tapovan to build makeshift homes for sadhus ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the state government is now seeking to cut 1,875 trees in Nashik and Palghar districts as a part of its plan to acquire 30 hectares of forest land for a road widening project. A view of the revered Kushavarta Kund, situated near the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple, where those who worship Lord Shiva will perform rituals by taking holy dips in the kund during Kumbh Mela. This 21-feet kund is said to be the ritual origin of river Godavari. more

This initiative aims to ensure smooth travel to Trimbakeshwar, located 40 kilometers from Nashik city, which is also hosting the Kumbh.

The proposal came up before the project screening committee of the environment department on Thursday, but was deferred till next week for want of compliance by the forest department. A 29-kilometer road across the districts will be widened from the current 3.75 metres to 5.50 metres, which will help travellers from Gujarat and Palghar to access Trimbakeshwar easily.

Around 4 lakh sadhus who worship Lord Vishnu will perform the rituals at Ramkund, Nashik, and an equal number—including Naga sadhus, who worship Lord Shiva—will perform the rituals at Kushavarta Kund, the revered stone tank at Trimbakeshwar from where the river Godavari re-emerges into the plains.

A senior official of Nashik public works department (PWD) said that the police had earlier suggested that the road be widened for better traffic management, but the Kumbh Mela Authority approved the road widening project.

The documents of the proposal, which HT has accessed, show plans to chop 492 trees in the Jawhar division (Palghar district) to divert 3.79 hectares of forest land while 1383 trees will be felled in Nashik forest division to divert 26.53 hectares of forest land. As a sidelight, the proposal also mentioned that a total area of 1219.66 hectares had been diverted in this region for various projects since 1980, and added that the “present requirement of forest land is unavoidable and is the barest minimum”.

The project will provide connectivity to villages and settlements in the Trimbakeshwar region and facilitate movement of local residents, agricultural produce and other essential services.

The project area lies in the Western Ghats region characterized by undulating topography, steep slopes, hill sections, forest patches, valleys, natural streams and environmentally sensitive landscapes. The road corridor traverses terrain requiring several cross-drainage structures including major bridges, minor bridges and culverts. Any deviation from the existing alignment would involve substantial hill cutting, construction of additional retaining and protective structures, acquisition of private lands and diversion of larger areas of forest land.

Such alternatives would result in greater environmental disturbance, increased ecological impacts and substantially higher project costs, the documents said

Meanwhile, in addition to this, the MSRDC has planned another highway from Tawa on NH 48 to Bharvir on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, which will pass very close to Vaitarna reservoir that supplies water to Mumbai. This will also translate into the destruction of another 212 hectares of forest.

When environmentalist D Stalin of NGO Vanashakti learnt about the government’s plans, he said, “The Maharashtra government is aggressively continuing its desertification programme of the state’s land mass. The rate at which we are losing natural forests is alarming. In a drought-hit state battling high temperatures, removal of forests is suicidal. Sadly, the state forest department has lost its teeth and also it’s very purpose of existence. It has become a pawn in the hands of the urban development department and other departments which has turned this department into a mere rubber stamp.”