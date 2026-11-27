Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed that the long-delayed memorial to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mills in Dadar be completed by December 2027. The memorial is being developed on nearly 12.5 acres land near Chaityabhoomi, which earlier comprised the Indu mill complex (Raju Shinde/HT Photo) more

Chairing a review meeting, Fadnavis directed Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, the contractor, to submit a revised construction schedule to the high-powered committee overseeing work on the memorial. He also directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to monitor the project’s progress on a daily basis and warned Shapoorji Pallonji and Company that further delays would not be tolerated and the government might consider appointing another company if the pace of work did not improve.

Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and project consultant Shashi Prabhu and Associates were also present during the meeting.

As reported by HT on November 22, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company had sought a two-year extension beyond the December 2026 deadline to complete the project, as construction of the memorial’s centrepiece, a 350-foot statue of Ambedkar, was pending including due to delays in procuring bronze and additional funds.

In a statement issued after the review meeting, Fadnavis said that work on the memorial cannot be stopped or delayed further on grounds of pending financial demands. “The government will examine legitimate claims in accordance with contractual provisions, but these cannot come at the cost of the project’s completion,” the statement said.

The MMRDA has been directed to scrutinise claims arising from changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, price escalation and additional work, alongside seeking legal opinion on tax-related claims. To expedite the purchase of materials required for bronze cladding of the statue, officials have been directed to examine the possibility of advance payments against bank guarantees.

The memorial is being developed on nearly 12.5 acres land near Chaityabhoomi, which earlier comprised the Indu mill complex. Its centrepiece, the 350-foot Statue of Equality, will stand on a 100-foot-high pedestal. The complex will also house a hall, auditorium, exhibition galleries, research centre, library and meditation facilities.

The project’s foundation stone was laid in 2015, and it was initially expected to be completed by 2018. However, design changes, the pandemic and construction-related challenges led to revision of the deadline, while the estimated cost rose substantially from the original ₹425 crore to around ₹1,090 crore.

Social justice and special assistance minister Sanjay Shirsat criticised Shapoorji Pallonji and Company for stalling the work for 8-10 months. The memorial carries immense social and emotional significance and all agencies involved must approach the work with a sense of responsibility, he said.