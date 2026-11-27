MUMBAI: The 45-year-old widow of an army officer has been duped of ₹48.19 lakh by frauds who posed as defence ministry and army officials and lured her with a gallantry award. The woman transferred money to the frauds in 14 tranches between September 2025 and November 2025, purportedly towards processing fees for availing the award, and reported the matter to the police when then the accused contacted her against this month, seeking fresh deposits. Army officer’s widow duped of ₹48L in the name of gallantry award more

According to the West Cyber police, the woman was widowed in 2011 when her husband, an army major, died in a helicopter crash in Nashik, shortly after taking off from the Army Aviation Base during an exercise.

In September 2025, her father received a call from a person who identified himself as Ajit, a head clerk with the Ministry of Defence at the army headquarters in New Delhi. The caller claimed that since his son-in-law was martyred in a helicopter crash in 2011, the latter’s wife and his daughter was eligible for a posthumous gallantry award under the ‘Veer Nari Sanman’ scheme. He also claimed that it was the “last day” for the woman to claim the funds, said a police officer from the West Region Cyber police station.

“When the woman contacted the number given by the frauds, she was made to speak to multiple people who identified themselves as senior army officers and lured her with promises of ₹12 lakh and ₹33 lakh under the ‘Veer Nari Sanman’ scheme, along with ₹2.25 crore for her daughter under a purported ‘Kanya Vikas Yojana’,” the officer said.

The accused convinced the woman that fixed deposits (FDs) had been opened in her and her daughter’s names with a nationalised bank and instructed her to deposit money toward processing fees, security bonds, forms and no objection certificates (NOCs). Between September and November 2025, she transferred ₹48.19 lakh via 14 transactions to multiple bank accounts provided by the frauds.

“The woman followed up the matter with the frauds till May 2026 after which their phones were switched off. In November 2026, she received another call from a man who identified himself as Sujit Kumar from the Army Group Insurance (AGI) office in Vasant Vihar, Delhi and claimed her payout was stalled due to an objection raised by her in-laws in Ahmednagar,” the officer quoted earlier said.

The caller promised the woman a full refund of her previous deposits while demanding an additional ₹4 lakh for a “final NOC”. But the woman was already suspicious and directly contacted the AGI office in Delhi, only to be told that no person named Sujit Kumar worked there. They also clarified that the Army never demands money to release welfare funds.

“Upon consulting the Directorate of Army Veterans (DIAV), she was advised to report the cyber fraud immediately,” the officer said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the West Cyber police have registered a case against unidentified frauds under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.