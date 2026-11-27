The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), following directions from the Congress high command, organised a “Samvidhan Raksha March” (save Constitution march) in Panchkula on Thursday to mark Constitution Day. Senior leaders accused the BJP government of undermining democratic institutions and citizens’ voting rights. During the programme, party leaders and workers collectively read out the Preamble to the Constitution and took a pledge to protect its fundamental values and the country’s democratic framework. (ANI) more

The march started from Maharana Pratap Bhawan and culminated at Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk. It was led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Haryana Sanjay Dutt, HPCC president Rao Narender Singh and Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. MPs, MLAs, district and block Congress committee presidents, office-bearers of various party wings and a large number of workers participated.

During the programme, party leaders and workers collectively read out the Preamble to the Constitution and took a pledge to protect its fundamental values and the country’s democratic framework.

Addressing the gathering, Dutt said protecting the Constitution and democracy was no longer merely a political issue but a question concerning the nation’s future and citizens’ rights. He accused the BJP government of weakening constitutional institutions and undermining voting rights. Raising concerns over electoral rolls, the alleged deletion of voters’ names and transparency in elections, he said these developments posed a serious threat to democracy.

Rao Narender Singh said the Constitution was not merely a document but a guarantee of citizens’ rights, dignity, equality and justice. Referring to BR Ambedkar’s vision, he stressed the importance of social justice, equal opportunities and fraternity.

Hooda said any attack on the Constitution amounted to an attack on democracy and citizens’ rights. He said ensuring free and fair elections was the Election Commission’s constitutional responsibility. The Congress, he added, would continue its struggle to protect constitutional institutions, electoral transparency and democratic rights, both on the streets and inside legislatures.