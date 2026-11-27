NOIDA: Flat registrations in Supertech’s Nova East and Nova West residential towers, part of the Supernova project in Sector 94, off the Noida Expressway, commenced on Thursday. Arun Kumar Sharma, assistant inspector general of stamp and registry, said, “The remaining flats will be registered in compliance with the Supreme Court order.” (HT Archive) more

With the five homebuyers executing the registry of their properties on the first day, it has raised the hopes for the remaining flat buyers that the process will now move forward for the 497 remaining apartments in the high-end residential and commercial project.

Arun Kumar Sharma, assistant inspector general of stamp and registry, said, “Five apartments were registered on Thursday. We also collected ₹29.20 lakh in stamp duty and registration fees. The remaining flats will be registered in compliance with the Supreme Court order.”

Govind Jee, president of Supernova Apartment Owners Association (SNAOA), said, “The homebuyers had paid their money but the registry was stalled due to Noida’s dues on developers. On December 16, 2025, the Supreme Court directed the Noida authority to process all approvals and licences expeditiously without demanding clearance of previous dues.”

The court directed the Authority to facilitate registration of sub-lease deeds for the remaining 497 apartments, provided homebuyers had made full payments.

The two towers have a combined inventory of 582 apartments, of which 85 were registered between 2019 and 2020. The process was subsequently stalled as the developer ran into financial difficulties and insolvency proceedings, said officials.

The Supreme court also ordered a “zero period” for dues payable to Noida authority and financial lenders, directing that no payments be made to these entities until the project’s completion and handover of apartments to buyers.

During this period, the Authority and lenders cannot initiate or continue coercive action against homebuyers who have paid the full consideration for their properties. Any surplus generated after project completion will be used to settle the dues.

Launched in 2012, Supernova is among Noida’s early large-scale luxury mixed-use developments. Spread across four towers, it comprises Spira, an 80-storey mixed-use tower and one of the tallest buildings in Delhi-NCR; Nova East and Nova West, the two residential towers; and Astralis, a commercial office tower.

Notably, the project ran into financial trouble after Supertech Realtors, a subsidiary of Supertech, defaulted on loan repayments.

In 2012, the company secured financial assistance of ₹735.6 crore from a consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India. Bank of Maharashtra, a member of the consortium, sanctioned a term loan of ₹150 crore for developing residential apartments, office spaces, retail outlets and a luxury hotel within Supernova.

The loan was to be repaid in quarterly instalments over 10 years and four months. However, after the developer defaulted, Bank of Maharashtra initiated corporate insolvency resolution proceedings in April 2022 over an outstanding debt of ₹168 crore. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the application in 2024.