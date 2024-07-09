Man hacked to death while chasing bike thieves in Sidhwan Bet

In a tragic incident on the Sidhwan Bet-Hambran road, two miscreants fleeing after stealing a Royal Enfield Bullet hacked a man to death in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim, Sukhwinder Singh, 38, from village Giddarwindi of Sidhwan Bet, was chasing the thieves on another bike with his brother, Angrej Singh, who survived with minor injuries. Sukhwinder Singh, victim (HT Photo)

The Sidhwan Bet police station of Ludhiana rural Police has lodged an FIR against unidentified assailants and initiated an investigation into the case.

According to Angrej Singh’s statement, the incident began when two miscreants broke into their house around 3.45 am by scaling the wall. A neighbour who had gone abroad a few months ago had left his Royal Enfield Bullet at their house. The thieves managed to unlock the bike and attempted to escape. Angrej Singh’s father woke up on hearing the noise and alerted his sons. Sukhwinder Singh and Angrej Singh immediately chased the thieves on their own bike.

The pursuit led them towards the Sidhwan Bet-Hambran road. Angrej Singh said that the thieves were armed with a sharp-edged weapon and an iron rod.

“They kept trying to hit us with their weapons as we came near them,” he said. “When we were close to catching them, one of the miscreants struck Sukhwinder on the head with a sharp-edged weapon. We fell off the bike, and Sukhwinder lost consciousness. The assailants then managed to escape taking advantage of the dark,” he added.

Angrej rushed his brother to the hospital, where Sukhwinder succumbed to his injuries. He then informed the police and filed a complaint.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO at Sidhwan Bet police station, confirmed that a murder case has been lodged against the unidentified accused. The police are actively scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

The incident has sent shock waves in Sidhwan Bet and surrounding areas. The locals raised concern over the rising incidents of thefts and vehicle lifting. The locals demanded the police to increase night patrolling in the areas to deter such incidents.