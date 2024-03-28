Man missing after avalanche in Manali

A man has gone missing after an avalanche in Kullu district’s Manali, police said on Thursday. Rescue personnel dig out a man buried in the snow after an avalanche hit the Kalu drain adjacent to Jagatsukh in Manali on Thursday. (PTI)

The avalanche occurred on Thursday afternoon at Jagatsukh village in the suburbs of Manali town as the snow on mountains has started to melt during the ongoing dry spell.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Manali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Raman Sharma said that the police, administration and locals were engaged in the rescue operation and the snow is being removed to trace the missing person.

Manali deputy superintendent of police KD Sharma said that suddenly, a huge avalanche hit a drain from the top of the hill and Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kangra, got buried in the snow.

The weather remained mainly dry in the state in the past 24 hours and the local meteorological department office has issued “orange” warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail, heavy rain and gusty winds at isolated places in five districts -- Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba and Kangra -- on Friday and Saturday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 29 and the MeT office Shimla has predicted a wet spell in the state till April 3.