Mansa tops Punjab in Green School Programme

In the Green School Programme conducted by the union ministry of environment, Mansa district has topped Punjab with the highest number of 31 green schools located in rural areas. The district has secured the first position in the state for the second consecutive year, an official spokesperson of the Mansa district administration said on Monday. Mansa deputy commissioner, Navjot Kaur, said that out of 218 schools declared green across Punjab, 31 are from Mansa district (HT Photo)

The government schools were evaluated as green schools on the basis of six parameters – air, energy, food, land, water and waste management.

District education officer (elementary) Manju Bala said that photographs and supporting evidence related to classroom ventilation, rainwater harvesting systems, drinking water facilities and waste management practices were uploaded on the programme’s portal.

The programme was conducted in collaboration with the Centre for science and environment and the Punjab state council for science and technology.

She added that the heads of these schools will be honoured in New Delhi on January 30. District education officer (secondary) Neelam Rani said that out of 490 government schools in the district, 352 had applied under the Green School Programme. Last year, Mansa secured the first position with 26 green schools, and this year it improved the tally to 31.