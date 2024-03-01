MeT issues orange alert for thunderstorm in Ludhiana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm and gusty winds up to 50 km/h, along with hail, in the city on Saturday. The alert comes in the wake of a western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from March 1 to March 3, with peak intensity expected on March 2. (HT PHOTO)

Orange alert is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to stay prepared. IMD has issued a warning to stay indoors and be wary of thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds.

The alert comes in the wake of a western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from March 1 to March 3, with peak intensity expected on March 2. This weather system has led to a drop in both day and night temperatures, with the maximum temperature recorded at 24.7°C and the minimum temperature at 15.4°C, lower by 2 and 5 degrees, respectively.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD Chandigarh observatory, “Under the influence of this western disturbance, light to moderate rain is likely at many places on March 2 and at isolated places on March 3, with the weather likely to turn dry thereafter.” The bulletin further states that the spell of rain is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour on March 1, and speed increasing to 40-50 kilometres per hour on March 2. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places over the region. Additionally, there is expected to be a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C during the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 3-5°C Celsius thereafter.

The IMD has warned, that after the current phenomenon subsides by March 3, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from March 5 onwards, indicating continued weather instability in the region.