Mohali: Bystanders foil phone-snatching bid near Sohana temple

Bystanders caught two men who allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone near a temple in Sohana on Monday. The suspects allegedly planned to sell the phone to buy drugs. Gurpreet allegedly snatched the phone from Neena’s hand and tried to flee. (HT File)

According to the complaint, Neena, the victim, was walking home after completing her shift at a private hospital when the two men approached her on a motorcycle. Police identified them as Gurpreet Singh and Varun Kumar. Varun was riding the motorcycle while Gurpreet was the pillion rider.

Gurpreet allegedly snatched the phone from Neena’s hand and tried to flee. She raised an alarm, prompting two locals, Amritpal Singh and Surmukh Singh to chase and catch the suspects.

Neena then reached the spot and noted the motorcycle’s registration number. During the confrontation, the suspects allegedly said they intended to sell the stolen phone to buy drugs.

Bystanders alerted the police control room. Police personnel reached the spot and took the two men into custody after the complainants handed them over.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh recorded the complaint at Sohana police station and registered an FIR report under Sections 304 (2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with snatching and acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.