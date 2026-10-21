Mohali: Govt contractor dies by suicide at Kharar home

A 57-year-old government contractor allegedly shot himself with his licensed pistol at his home in Model Town, Chhaju Majra, Kharar, on Sunday, police said. The man’s children live abroad. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. (HT File)

The incident came to light around 1pm on Sunday, when the deceased’s daughter called her grandfather and told him that her father had suffered a gunshot injury after she reached home.

The man was at home alone when the incident occurred. His father, a 73-year-old retired registrar, had gone to CP Mall with one of his granddaughters. When he reached home, he found his son lying beside the bed with a gunshot wound, blood around him. The family then called the police emergency helpline 112.

According to the family, the man had been living with his father and five daughters following his wife’s death in 2025. His youngest daughter is three years old.

The father told police that his son had remained distressed after his wife’s death and had stopped taking government contracts.

ASI Daljit Singh, the investigating officer at Kharar City police station, said police reached the house and examined the scene. The police initiated proceedings based on the father’s statement, who did not express suspicion against anyone.

Doctors conducted a post-mortem examination at Kharar civil hospital under the supervision of a medical board. The hospital handed over the body to the family after the examination.

Retired officer dies by self-immolation

A 75-year-old retired excise and taxation officer (ETO) died by suicide after setting himself on fire at his second-floor residence in Phase 11, Mohali, police said.

The man had been living alone for the past 10 years. His wife died of Covid-19 in 2020, and he had also been unwell, according to information available.

He set himself on fire in a room opposite the one where he usually slept, police said. A suicide note was also found at the house.

SHO Aman Baidwan said nothing appeared to have been stolen from the house. The substance or material used to set himself on fire was being investigated, he said.

The man’s children live abroad. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.