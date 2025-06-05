Mohali: Illegal construction by drug smuggler demolished in Kurali

As part of the ongoing state-level ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign, Mohali police, working in coordination with the rural development and panchayat department, demolished an illegal structure erected on panchayat land by a drug smuggler in Chatauli Kalan village, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Kurali police station, on Wednesday. According to DSP Aggarwal, the demolished structure was illegally constructed on village phirni (common panchayat land) by Dilpreet Singh, who is currently in judicial custody and facing trial. Singh is implicated in six criminal cases, including four under the NDPS Act, registered in the districts of Ropar and Mohali. (HT Photo)

The demolition drive was conducted under the instructions of DSP Mullanpur Mohit Aggarwal and SHO Gaurav Bans Singh, following directives from SSP Mohai Harmandeep Singh Hans.

According to DSP Aggarwal, the demolished structure was illegally constructed on village phirni (common panchayat land) by Dilpreet Singh, who is currently in judicial custody and facing trial. Singh is implicated in six criminal cases, including four under the NDPS Act, registered in the districts of Ropar and Mohali.

One of the charges involves the seizure of 445 gm heroin, for which a case was registered at the Sadar Kurali police station on May 29, 2022.

“This action reflects the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking,” said DSP Aggarwal, adding, “It also serves as a strong message to those indulging in drug trade that illegal assets will not be tolerated.”

SSP Hans issued a warning to drug peddlers, urging them to abandon illegal activities or else face stringent action.

The move was welcomed by local residents and sarpanch Gurpreet Singh, who expressed gratitude to the Punjab government and district authorities.

DSP Aggarwal also highlighted that in recent months, the Mullanpur police sub-division has arrested 70 individuals in connection with 40 FIRs, with several accused being referred to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres for treatment.

In addition, the police have initiated proceedings under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, resulting in the attachment or freezing of two vehicles and one property identified as proceeds of drug trafficking.