Mohali MC’s local bus service project runs into roadblock
The local bus service project of the municipal corporation has run into a roadblock, as even though the local bodies department has approved it, it has stated that it can only be run by state entities as per the transport department policy.
This will translate into additional expenditure for the fund-starved MC that will have to buy the buses that it plans to operate on eight routes within its limits in Mohali.
But as per the budget estimates for 2022-23, the civic body expects to earn ₹161.27 crore from various sources, while spending ₹161 crore, leaving no scope for additional expenditure.
In November last year, the Mohali MC approved the proposal to let a private company run the buses against advertising rights. A fare of ₹10 per passenger was also approved.
Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said, “We will bring the agenda again to the House to assess how the project can be implemented. We will also take up the issue with the local bodies department as it is a long pending demand of the residents.”
At present, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses are plying in Mohali on limited routes. However, due to several new sectors coming up in the past decade, residents have been pining for better coverage.
The issue of local bus service in Mohali has been hanging fire for the past decade. In 2016, MC had passed a resolution for the same, but the local bodies department did not grant approval. At that time, the corporation planned to run 50 buses on the routes in question in the first phase and allotted a budget of ₹2 crore. The House had even approved 14 bus routes, covering all parts of the town along with some peripheral areas.
Around a decade ago, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had also finalised routes for the bus service, but the project was later scrapped.
Even in December 2019, the then deputy commissioner, Girish Dayalan, had written to the local bodies’ director for approval of the agenda for the local bus service.
Dental clinic inaugurated at Ludhiana GHG Khalsa College
GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, on Friday inaugurated a Satellite dental clinic on the campus. The centre was inaugurated by GHG Khalsa Colleges president Manjit Singh Gill andSardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha, chairperson Paramjeet Kaur Pandher. College officials said it would provide the primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems of both students and the residents of the area.
Punjab, PAU officials chalk strategies to boost agriculture
During Sarvjit Singh's maiden visit to the Punjab Agricultural University, Punjab government's department of agriculture and farmers' welfare additional chief secretary Sarvjit Singh on Friday lauded the Malerkotla model during the long deliberations with the heads of various departments, with regard to steering the agricultural research towards diversification, income generation and sustainable practices. While exemplifying the hugely successful Malerkotla vegetable farming model, Singh highlighted the need to infuse passion among farmers towards agricultural diversification.
Ludhiana DC plants tree saplings at Rakh Bagh, district complex on Earth Day
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik marked World Earth Day by planting tree saplings at Rakh Bagh and District Administrative Complex. Speaking on the occasion, she said the sole aim of this tree-plantation drive is to ensure maximum green cover in the district. She further said such campaigns are the need of the hour to check environmental pollution. The DC later also distributed tree saplings to the residents at DAC Ludhiana.
Karnataka agri minister eyes home dept as cabinet crisis in state continues
Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil on Friday said that he has the strength and resolve to fulfil the role of a home minister, fuelling speculations of a possible reshuffle of the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet. His statements come amid speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle and expansion in which key ministers like Araga Jnanendra are expected to face the axe.
Ludhiana | EWS Colony residents stage protest as water supply run dry for fifth day straight
Irked by the lack of water supply over the last five days, EWS colony (ward number 17), Tajpur road, residents on Friday staged a protest against the municipal corporation at its Zone B office near Shingar cinema. Residents, along with Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union members, said the problem of erratic water supply had caused them extreme discomfort over the last five months, adding that, of late, authorities have even stopped sending water tankers to the area.
