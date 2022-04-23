Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC’s local bus service project runs into roadblock
Mohali MC’s local bus service project runs into roadblock

The local bus service project of the Mohali MC has run into a roadblock, as even though the local bodies department has approved it, it has stated that it can only be run by state entities as per the transport department policy
In November last year, the Mohali MC approved the proposal to let a private company run the buses against advertising rights. A fare of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 per passenger was also approved. (HT File)
In November last year, the Mohali MC approved the proposal to let a private company run the buses against advertising rights. A fare of 10 per passenger was also approved. (HT File)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Hillary Victor, Mohali

This will translate into additional expenditure for the fund-starved MC that will have to buy the buses that it plans to operate on eight routes within its limits in Mohali.

But as per the budget estimates for 2022-23, the civic body expects to earn 161.27 crore from various sources, while spending 161 crore, leaving no scope for additional expenditure.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said, “We will bring the agenda again to the House to assess how the project can be implemented. We will also take up the issue with the local bodies department as it is a long pending demand of the residents.”

At present, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses are plying in Mohali on limited routes. However, due to several new sectors coming up in the past decade, residents have been pining for better coverage.

The issue of local bus service in Mohali has been hanging fire for the past decade. In 2016, MC had passed a resolution for the same, but the local bodies department did not grant approval. At that time, the corporation planned to run 50 buses on the routes in question in the first phase and allotted a budget of 2 crore. The House had even approved 14 bus routes, covering all parts of the town along with some peripheral areas.

Around a decade ago, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had also finalised routes for the bus service, but the project was later scrapped.

Even in December 2019, the then deputy commissioner, Girish Dayalan, had written to the local bodies’ director for approval of the agenda for the local bus service.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

