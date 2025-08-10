Mohali: Residents decry neglect, say Kharar roads look like trash trails

As piles of garbage continue to line on the roadsides in Kharar and along the Landran stretch, residents are now raising concerns over the persistent neglect by sanitation authorities. Despite repeated complaints by the residents, these garbage heaps remain for weeks, sometimes even months, before they are cleared, only to return within days. MC says majority of the area falls under GMADA’s jurisdiction, hence they are not responsible for its upkeep. (HT Photo)

Locals highlight that open dumping spots have become a permanent sight near residential colonies, market areas, and internal roads. “What’s worse, the waste often spills onto the main road, causing a foul odour throughout the day,” one of the residents said.

“This isn’t a one-week or two-week problem. These garbage heaps are always here,” said Ravinder Kumar, a shopkeeper near the Kharar-Landran road. “Sometimes it takes over a month to get them cleared, and even then, the very next week, the same spot is filled with garbage again,” Kumar added.

Several residents also highlighted irregular garbage collection service. “The garbage collectors don’t come daily,” said Seema, a resident of Shivjot Enclave. “Sometimes they skip two to three days, which forces many families to throw their garbage outside their homes. It’s not only bad for the people living here but also for those who commute on these roads every day. It doesn’t look like a city anymore, it looks like a dumping yard,” she added.

Locals say the growing population and increasing number of shops and flats have only worsened the situation. Despite the availability of municipal bins in some areas, improper disposal, lack of awareness, and no monitoring by the authorities have turned once-clean localities into stink zones.

Harpreet Singh, another resident, said, “Cows are feeding on this waste, and plastic bags are scattered everywhere. What kind of waste management is this? Children pass through these roads to school every day.”

The executive officer of the municipal council (MC) Gurbaksh Singh clarified that the area opposite VR Mall falls under the jurisdiction of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), and the MC is not responsible for its upkeep. “Similarly, the stretch near Chappar Chiri in Landran also lies within GMADA limits,” he said. When asked about garbage issues near Shivjot Enclave, he said, “Private collectors are assigned to that area. However, we will look into the matter and ensure timely collection in the future.”

Meanwhile, the GMADA official didn’t respond to the calls and texts made to them.