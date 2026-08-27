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Mohali: Youth dies as pistol goes off accidentally; friend held

Police said Gurpreet had reached Kharar on Monday. Along with Harpal and others, he went to a friend’s flat in Mittal Paradise, Shivalik City and around 4 pm, Gurpreet unloaded his licensed .45-bore pistol

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 08:21:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A 28-year-old Ludhiana man died after a pistol being handled by his friend went off accidentally, hitting him near the lower part of his heart at a flat in Shivalik City, Kharar, on Tuesday, police said. His friend Harpal Singh alias Gopi has been arrested. The deceased, Gurpreet Singh, was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Kharar police have registered an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)
Kharar police have registered an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

Police said Gurpreet had reached Kharar on Monday. Along with Harpal and others, he went to a friend’s flat in Mittal Paradise, Shivalik City. Around 4 pm, Gurpreet unloaded his licensed .45-bore pistol, while Harpal unloaded his licensed .32-bore revolver.

Police said one round, however, remained in Gurpreet’s pistol. As the pistol was new, Harpal allegedly picked it up to examine it. The trigger was pressed while he was handling the firearm, causing it to discharge.

Gurpreet’s brother Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Janta Nagar, Ludhiana, told police that Gurpreet worked with him at a two-wheeler agency in Ludhiana. City Kharar police have registered an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Police have arrested Harpal and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accidental firing and the handling of the licensed firearm.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Youth Dies As Pistol Goes Off Accidentally; Friend Held
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Youth Dies As Pistol Goes Off Accidentally; Friend Held
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