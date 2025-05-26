Mohali: PG owner held for molesting 14-year-old female tenant

Police have arrested the owner of a paying guest accommodation (PG) at MS Enclave in Dhakoli for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl living on his premises. The accused, a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh, had been running the PG facility illegally, said Mohali police. (HT File)

The accused, a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh, had been running the PG facility illegally, said police.

The sexual assault was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the building.

Also Read | ‘I was repeatedly attacked, but no one helped’: Bengaluru woman on late-night molestation

Providing details, the elder sister of the 14-year-old girl told police that they had been staying in the PG accommodation for the past six months.

On Saturday, around 1.45 pm, the PG owner came upstairs and started making obscene gestures towards her younger sister.

Also Read | Panchkula cop suspended as molestation FIR turns out to be false

He then called her to the terrace, where he molested her and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not cooperate. The minor ran back downstairs and confided in her sister, who approached the police.

Police recorded the minor’s statement and registered a case under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Uttarakhand college professor arrested for ‘molesting girl students during exam’

The accused was promptly arrested and presented before the duty magistrate at the Dera Bassi court. He was remanded to two days ' police custody.