Mohali: Speeding car claims life of biker out to buy medicines

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 04, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The victim’s cousin informed the police that they had gone to a chemist shop near ITI Chowk, Lalru, around 10 pm on a bike, when the mishap took place

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding car in Lalru on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Manpreet Singh, resident of Sardarpura Colony, Lalru.

The deceased was identified as Manpreet Singh, resident of Sardarpura Colony, Lalru, Mohali. (iStock)
The deceased was identified as Manpreet Singh, resident of Sardarpura Colony, Lalru, Mohali. (iStock)

His cousin, Ranbir Singh informed the police that he, along with Manpreet, had gone to a chemist shop near ITI Chowk, Lalru, around 10 pm on a bike.

While the complainant went to purchase medicines, Manpreet drove his bike towards a service lane, where a speeding Maruti Alto car hit him.

The victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where he was declared dead. Lalru police arrested the car driver, Vishal, hailing from Ambala. He was later released on bail.

