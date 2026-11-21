Deepika Pushkar Nath, advocate and Congress worker, in association with Guru Nanak Langar Mission, Sikh Navjawan Sabha and JK Blood Donors and Welfare Society, has announced a month-long blood donation campaign commencing from November 29. The initiative seeks to develop a reliable pool of voluntary blood donors and extend sustained support to families confronting this difficult reality. (HT Photo for representation) more

The initiative aims to extend meaningful support to children suffering from thalassaemia, particularly those dependent upon regular blood transfusions throughout their lives. With approximately 40,000 children registered as suffering from the disease in Jammu and Kashmir, the magnitude of this humanitarian challenge demands collective responsibility, sustained public participation and a compassionate response from society.

“Under this initiative, blood donation camps will be organised every week at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, with the active support and cooperation of the Blood Bank, GMC Jammu,” said Deepika.

“The campaign aims to collect at least 100 units of blood every week and mobilise voluntary donors, youth organisations, social institutions, professionals, civil society members and concerned citizens to ensure that children requiring regular transfusions do not face uncertainty or delays in receiving blood,” she said.

“Thalassaemia is not merely a medical condition but a lifelong struggle for affected children and their families. Children who require repeated transfusions deserve access to timely and safe blood, while their families should not be left to navigate the constant anxiety of arranging donors. The initiative seeks to develop a reliable pool of voluntary blood donors and extend sustained support to families confronting this difficult reality,” she added.