More powers to L-G: J&K Opposition leaders to meet on August 7 to discuss joint strategy

Looking to put up a united front, the Opposition parties based in Jammu and Kashmir will convene a meeting in the coming days and discuss the amendments to the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2019. Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah. (File)

“Leaders of Opposition will be meeting in Jammu on August 7 to discuss the issue of amendments to Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2019. All the leaders of opposition parties have been requested to attend this meeting,” Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, a People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson said, adding that the decision to extend invitation to political leaders of all parties was taken on the advice of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, a majority of political parties in the UT have felt disempowered by the Centre and recent decision to give more powers to lieutenant governor (L-G) has sent the alarm bells ringing within the political circles ahead of the impending assembly elections, which have to been conducted by September as per a Supreme Court order.

Sources said every political party other than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the Apni Party, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party and the People’s Conference, will be also invited for the meeting to adopt a joint strategy.

Last year, a delegation of political parties had met the Election Commission of India seeking early elections in the UT, which has been without an elected government since June 2018.

Earlier, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, who was the first leader from the region to open channels of communication with the Centre, had also suggested that political leaders fight jointly for the rights of Jammu and Kashmir’s people.

“We need to fight jointly for our rights and should forget what happened in the past. All the parties need to come together otherwise our rights will be snatched one after another,” Bukhari had said..

Soon after the abrogation of Article 370, political parties in the region had forged the PAGD bloc to safeguard the region’s interests and contested first district development council polls jointly.

However, Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference parted ways soon after DDC polls. Later, the National Conference and the PDP also fought the first Lok Sabha polls against each other.

Recent developments and moves made by the Centre, however, had again forced them to look at a joint fight.

Lone had earlier said it was imperative that assembly elections be held on time, adding, “I honestly believe that only an administration accountable to the people has the right to rule and administer. Let my worst electoral rival be elected. I will million times prefer that government to an alien government which is deluded to believe that they are stakeholders and have political and social sanctity.”

“...a humble appeal to the GOI. End this pain… first give statehood back, not as a matter of charity but as a matter of right. Hold elections and handover everything to the new government. Good or bad. People will elect. And the elected will rule. As in the rest of the country. No government is perfect. No government will be perfect. With all its imperfections like in other states let the new elected government assume office. Stop giving the impression that you are at war with your own people,” he had said.