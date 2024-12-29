Mumbai tourist dies in road mishap in Himachal’s Mandi

A woman lost her life, and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in was struck by falling rocks near Four Mile on the Chandigarh–Manali Highway in Himachal’s Mandi district on Sunday, said police. Mangled remain of car. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The accident occurred six kilometres from Mandi. The deceased has been identified as Priya Yadav, 30, a resident of Mumbai, the police added. Priya died on the spot, while her husband Chanchal Yadav, and the taxi driver Shiv Singh Thakur – who is from Haryana -- sustained injuries.

According to police sources, the taxi was passing near Four Mile when heavy debris and rocks suddenly fell on it, shattering the vehicle. While Chanchal received minor injuries during the accident, the taxi driver has been seriously injured and has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Police officials said that the couple was coming from Manali. “They had arrived in Shimla on December 25 after which they visited Manali. On Sunday, when the accident occurred, the couple was on their way to Delhi,” a senior police official said, adding that the post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted.

The police were informed immediately and rescuers managed to extricate the passengers from the destroyed vehicle. Unfortunately, Priya had already succumbed to her injuries, said police adding that the injured were rushed to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi.