Nadda urges Himachal govt to ensure timely completion of approved projects

Union health and family welfare and chemicals and fertilisers minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday urged the state government to expedite pending clearances, resolve land acquisition and funding issues, and ensure timely completion of approved projects. Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. (@JPNadda)

Nadda reviewed major infrastructure and development projects in Himachal Pradesh, including National Highway projects involving investments of ₹55,103 crore and the ₹15,624 crore Kishau Multipurpose Project, which has gained fresh momentum following its declaration as a national project.

Nadda emphasised that the state government must ensure effective utilisation of approved funds, timely administrative decisions and regular monitoring to prevent delays in projects of public importance.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure in a mountainous state, Nadda said road and rail connectivity were critical not only for mobility but also for enabling patients to reach hospitals, helping farmers and horticulturists access markets, promoting tourism and employment, and facilitating relief operations during natural disasters. He stressed that safety, construction quality and adherence to timelines must remain key priorities.

Kishau project gains momentum

The ₹15,624 crore Kishau multipurpose project emerged as a key focus of the review following its declaration as a national project in September 2026. An agreement signed on September 15 among Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi has paved the way for taking forward the long-pending project.

Located on the Tons River along the Himachal Pradesh–Uttarakhand border, the project is expected to boost water storage, irrigation and hydropower generation.

Four major corridors under review

National highway (NH) development featured prominently in the discussions, with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in Himachal Pradesh accounting for investments totalling ₹55,103 crore.

The state has a 2,592-km NH network comprising 25 highways. Of this, 1,244 km falls under the NHAI, 779 km under the Union ministry of road transport and highways and 569 km under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Nadda reviewed progress on four key corridors — Kiratpur–Manali, Pathankot–Mandi, Parwanoo–Shimla and Shimla–Mataur — and stressed the need to maintain construction quality, improve safety and meet stipulated deadlines.

The corridor includes 31 tunnels spanning a combined length of approximately 44km and is expected to improve connectivity to Mandi, Kullu and Manali, besides facilitating safer travel and supporting tourism.

‘Land acquisition, pending state share need urgent attention’

Railway connectivity projects also came under review, with Nadda calling for prompt resolution of land acquisition and funding-related issues that could affect project timelines.

The approximately ₹13,410 crore Bhanupalli–Bilaspur–Beri railway project remains a major priority, with the Bhanupalli–Bilaspur section targeted for completion by December 2027. The review identified pending land acquisition issues on the Bilaspur–Beri section that require expeditious action at the state level.