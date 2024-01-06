National School Games: When ‘nutrition, hygiene’ went for a toss

Nutritional value and hygiene went for a toss on Day 1 of the National School Games on Saturday. In one of the courtyards of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) school, around five women were rolling chapatis on the rolling boards that were kept on the floor covered with newspapers. Not only that, but also people were seen walking right next to where rotis were being rolled. (Manish/HT)

“The food is not at all good. They are athletes, they have specific nutritional requirements to maintain good performance,” said a doctor deputed at the event from the civil surgeon’s office on condition of anonymity.

While those supervising the preparation did accept that hygiene was not being taken care of and said that they had asked the caterer to take care of it. However, the caterer, Chand Arora, said that the organisers had checked everything and were pleased with his arrangement.

There was also no seating arrangement at the place where food was being served. Players, who had just come out of a match, sat on the floor to eat as others walked past their plates.

“We are exhausted after the match. All we need is a place to sit and eat,” said a Bihar player, who was coming from the Bihar vs Odisha match. The players seemed upset but were afraid to say anything openly.

District education officer Dimple Madan, when asked about the lax arrangement, said “This is how food is prepared in all functions.”

“I don’t see anything wrong with it,” she added. She said that they had done better than the expected standards.

The officials present at the office just next to where the food was being prepared, including principal Balwinder Kaur, said they were doing an amazing job.