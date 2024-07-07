NC invites public suggestions for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls manifesto

The National Conference has sought suggestions from the public to frame its election manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls that could be held in September. NC vice-president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File)

Recently, the NC formed a high-level committee headed by senior leader and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather to frame a manifesto for the assembly polls. Besides, newly elected MPs Aga Ruhullah and Mian Altaf and other senior members of the party were also members of the panel.

NC leaders said suggestions from the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be included in the manifesto, which could be ready by the end of this month or early next month.

“The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Manifesto Committee is seeking suggestions from the general public to help shape our future. Share your ideas by emailing manifesto@jknc.co.in within the next week. Every suggestion will be thoroughly reviewed. Let’s build a better tomorrow together,” the party wrote on its ‘X’ post, which had been shared by senior party leaders.

In the past three decades, this marks the first time that the party has sought suggestions from common people prior to framing its manifesto.

“There may have been occasions in the past when inputs were sought. However, with this being the first election since 2019, the stakes and aspirations are high. The involvement of the general public is crucial, which is why there’s a strong emphasis on making this manifesto inclusive,” party chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

NC, buoyed by its recent performances in the Lok Sabha polls, has taken the lead in preparing for the assembly elections. The party had won two of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir and polled the highest number of total votes.

The last assembly elections which were held in 2014, the NC stood third after PDP and the BJP. After delimitation there are now 90 assembly seats in Kashmir Valley and NC leaders are hopeful the party will emerge as the largest party in the UT.