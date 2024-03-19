 NC to contest all 3 LS seats from Kashmir: Farooq - Hindustan Times
NC to contest all 3 LS seats from Kashmir: Farooq

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 19, 2024 10:33 PM IST

Farooq Abdullah, who is also the sitting MP from Srinagar, made these remarks two days after attending Rahul Gandhi's rally in Mumbai along with former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

National Conference president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday reiterated that the National Conference will contest all three Lok Sabha seats from Kashmir as a part of the INDIA bloc and said there is no threat to the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and leader of regional National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah (AFP file)
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and leader of regional National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah (AFP file)

Farooq Abdullah, who is also the sitting MP from Srinagar, made these remarks two days after attending Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Mumbai along with former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

After the NC vice-president Omar Abdullah had last week said the NC won’t leave any seat for the PDP, another INDIA bloc partner, a war of words started between the leaders of the two parties.

Apart from the NC, Peoples Democratic Party is a part the INDIA bloc in J&K and Congress has been asking the NC to spare one Lok Sabha seat (Anantnag Poonch Rajouri) seat for PDP president Mehbooba, which so far, the NC has refused despite pressure from INDIA bloc and the PAGD partners.

“There is no issue over seat sharing. We are partners in the INDIA bloc. We had won the three Lok Sabha seats earlier and this time also we will be victorious,” said Farooq. “Seats are not important as there is a threat to our existence.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / NC to contest all 3 LS seats from Kashmir: Farooq
