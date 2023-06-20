Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akal Takht jathedar exhorts Punjab government, SGPC to find amicable solution on gurbani telecast row

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Jun 20, 2023 02:15 PM IST

The row had erupted after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the addition of the clause to the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, to prevent exclusive gurbani telecast rights to PTC channel

The Akal Takht’s newly-appointed jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Tuesday appealed to Punjab government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to find an amicable solution of the issue related to gurbani being telecast from Darbar Sahib.

Akal Takht’s newly-appointed jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. (HT File)
The row had erupted after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the addition of the clause to the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, to prevent exclusive telecast rights to PTC channel.

In a video message, the jathedar said, “The decisions being taken by the Punjab government regarding the SGPC is creating confusion among the Sikhs. The matter of gurbani being telecast is related to ‘maryada’ of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, though gurbani telecast is not ‘maryada’ itself. If we keep gurbani telecast open for all, the ‘maryada’ could not be followed”.

“Punjab government’s move of meddling into the affairs of the SGPC is very unfortunate. The government should not do it. Today, a resolution is being introduced in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. It will be a direct act of the Punjab government to weaken the Sikh organisations,” he added.

Highlighting the edict by Panj Singh Sahiban (five Sikh clergymen) issued to SGPC, the jathedar said SGPC should try to implement it and submit a progress report of the work done in its compliance.

    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

