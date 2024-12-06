New laws will ensure faster justice, says Chandigarh DGP

Director general of police (DGP) Surender Singh Yadav has said that the newly implemented laws in Chandigarh will expedite the judicial process, ensuring quicker justice to people. Director general of police (DGP) Surender Singh Yadav addressing the media regarding the implementation of three new criminal laws at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12 on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The DGP highlighted the rapid pace at which cases were being solved under the new system. He cited a recent snatching case that was resolved in just 20 days and the accused were convicted.

“The new system incorporates advanced tools to accelerate investigations and case processing. Once an incident is reported, the police station, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), and crime teams are immediately notified, and forensic teams and investigation officers immediately visit the scene. In cases of heinous crimes, carrying sentences of seven years or more, the CFSL team must be present at the crime scene, ensuring a thorough and speedy investigation,” Yadav said.

A key element of this system is the “Nyay Setu” platform, which streamlines the investigation process. All case details, including forensic reports, medical records, and photographs, are uploaded to the platform, enabling officers’ quick access to the data, the DGP said.

The new system also enables SHOs and crime branch heads to access comprehensive case information directly, eliminating the need for time-consuming travel and paperwork, Yadav added.

This level of transparency ensures critical details, including postmortem reports and fingerprint data, readily available to officers handling the case.

Chandigarh has become the country’s first administrative unit where 100% implementation of the three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — has been done.