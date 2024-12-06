Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New laws will ensure faster justice, says Chandigarh DGP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 06, 2024 07:39 PM IST

The Chandigarh DGP highlighted the rapid pace at which cases were being solved under the new system

Director general of police (DGP) Surender Singh Yadav has said that the newly implemented laws in Chandigarh will expedite the judicial process, ensuring quicker justice to people.

Director general of police (DGP) Surender Singh Yadav addressing the media regarding the implementation of three new criminal laws at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12 on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Director general of police (DGP) Surender Singh Yadav addressing the media regarding the implementation of three new criminal laws at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12 on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The DGP highlighted the rapid pace at which cases were being solved under the new system. He cited a recent snatching case that was resolved in just 20 days and the accused were convicted.

“The new system incorporates advanced tools to accelerate investigations and case processing. Once an incident is reported, the police station, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), and crime teams are immediately notified, and forensic teams and investigation officers immediately visit the scene. In cases of heinous crimes, carrying sentences of seven years or more, the CFSL team must be present at the crime scene, ensuring a thorough and speedy investigation,” Yadav said.

A key element of this system is the “Nyay Setu” platform, which streamlines the investigation process. All case details, including forensic reports, medical records, and photographs, are uploaded to the platform, enabling officers’ quick access to the data, the DGP said.

The new system also enables SHOs and crime branch heads to access comprehensive case information directly, eliminating the need for time-consuming travel and paperwork, Yadav added.

This level of transparency ensures critical details, including postmortem reports and fingerprint data, readily available to officers handling the case.

Chandigarh has become the country’s first administrative unit where 100% implementation of the three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — has been done.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On