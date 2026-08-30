New name, bigger game: Kapil Dev unveils GB Chandigarh Legends

As golfing enthusiasts gear up for the latest season of Trinity Golf Champions League (TGCL) 2026, to be played from September 1 to 5, defending champions Chandigarh Titans are walking into the tournament with a fresh name, greater ambition and stronger spirit. Rechristened as GB Chandigarh Legends, the team carries the motto: A new name. A bigger game. A stronger legacy”, with a broader vision: “From Chandigarh’s Greens to India’s Fairways”, reflecting its ambition to take the city’s golfing culture to the national platform. Karan Gilhotra, the co-owner of GB Chandigarh Legends, said the team wanted its new chapter to be built around the values that define golf. (HT Photo)

Unveiling the team’s new identity at a special launch event on Saturday, cricket legend and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said, “It is always special to see a sporting team represent a city and give its people something to believe in and support.” “Chandigarh has a wonderful sporting culture, and GB Chandigarh Legends is an exciting opportunity to take that spirit onto a bigger stage,” he added.

Karan Gilhotra, the co-owner of GB Chandigarh Legends, said the team wanted its new chapter to be built around the values that define golf. “Golf represents skill, discipline, patience and character, and these are the values we want GB Chandigarh Legends to embody. As defending champions, we have a responsibility to uphold the standards set by the team while also looking ahead and creating something bigger,” he said.

“Our vision is to build a team that connects with Chandigarh, inspires young golfers and contributes to a stronger golfing culture. GB Chandigarh Legends is about competing to win, but it is equally about building a legacy that Chandigarh can be proud of,” Gilhotra added.