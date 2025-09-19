NH-44 disrupted: Special train between Katra, Banihal to run for 15 days

The Northern Railways announced special train service between Banihal in Ramban district and Katra in Reasi district, in view of disruptions on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) from Thursday, said officials. Jammu divisional administration had made a request to the railway authorities. (HT representative)

Senior divisional commercial manager of the Jammu rail division, Uchit Singhal said, “A pair of special train service between Banihal and Katra is being launched by the railways for the next 15 days in the wake of disturbed road connectivity on NH 44.”

Jammu divisional administration had made a request to the railway authorities.

Meanwhile, NHAI has partially restored the affected stretch at Tharad and Samroli in Udhampur district on Jammu-Srinagar NH, paving way for the down movement of apple laded trucks from Kashmir since Wednesday, said officials.

Project director of the NHAI, Ramban, Shubham Yadav said, “Only 500 metre long stretch at Tharad and 1km long stretch at Samroli remain affected, where we have partially restored the traffic movement.”

Yadav hoped that by midnight on Thursday-Friday, all the apple laden trucks would be cleared for Jammu and further destinations in other states.

On August 26, Udhampur district received very heavy rainfall that badly affected and damaged 20km stretch of the highway between Udhampur and Chenani, particularly 10 kms stretch between Bani Nullah and Samroli bore the maximum brunt.

“Now, only 500 metres at Tharad and 1km at Samroli remain affected where restoration work is on while traffic is being plied on both the tubes,” he said.

He also informed that a survey agency has also been engaged to conduct a survey for exploring the possibilities of realigning the affected stretch between Udhampur and Chenani.

The NHAI has come under sharp criticism from different quarters for alleged sub standard work. However, the NHAI attributed the damage to unprecedented rains and floods.