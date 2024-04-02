NHAI defers decision to hike toll tax in Punjab, Haryana

Days after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) announced revision of user fee at toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana from Monday, the decision was deferred reportedly due to the model code of conduct (MCC). The Ladhowal toll plaza had decided to increase toll rates from ₹ 5 to ₹ 35 for different vehicle categories. Ladhowal toll manager Deepender Kumar said the rates have not been increased following the directions by the highways authority. (HT File)

As per information, rates were going to increase by 2-5% in different parts of Punjab from Monday, but the NHAI informed the toll plazas concerned not to hike the rate.

Ladhowal toll manager Deepender Kumar said the rates have not been increased following the directions by the highways authority.

“The reasons are not known. We are charging commuters as per the old rates,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the senior NHAI officials said the notification pertaining to increase in toll rate was issued before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

“We required proper permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase rates when the code is already enforced in the country. The decision of revised rate will be taken later,” said an official.

Officials of the NHAI’s project implementation unit in Ambala said that there was to be a hike of ₹5 for light vehicles on single journey at four plazas under them, Gharaunda toll plaza (Bastara) in Karnal and Ghaggar plaza (Shambhu) in Ambala, both on NH-44, Thana plaza in Kurukshetra and Saini Majra plaza in Ambala, both on NH-152.

The change in toll fee, as per a senior NHAI official, is part of an annual exercise under a 2008 gazette notification to revise the rates that are linked to inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI).

On being asked if the new rates will be implemented after the Lok Sabha elections, Aashim Bansal, project director, NHAI Ambala Unit, said that there is no clarity on this yet.

However, according to documents accessed by PTI, the ECI has asked the NHAI to defer toll fee hike.

The ECI has asked the highways authority to go ahead with the calculation of new user fee (toll) rates on highways but said the new rates should be applicable only after the Lok Sabha elections.