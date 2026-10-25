NIA files challan against 6 accused in Shambhu-Rajpura railway line blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted six men in connection with the April 27 blast on the dedicated freight corridor railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura in Patiala district. The explosion killed suspected bomber Jagroop Singh, who was allegedly assembling explosives at the site. According to the agency, the wider network was involved in raising funds for terror activities and procuring explosives, arms and ammunition. (HT Photo for representation)

The agency filed the chargesheet before the NIA special court in Mohali against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, and Manjeet Singh.

It invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Railways Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, the accused conspired to carry out the explosion to advance the activities of the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab.

The blast occurred around 10pm on April 27 near Bathonia village, on the railway line at kilometre 1174-5 between Shambhu and Rajpura stations. The Government Railway Police (GRP) received information about the explosion and found a damaged railway sleeper and the dismembered body of a man near the site. The explosion temporarily disrupted rail traffic, and railway officials later replaced the damaged portion of the track.

Police identified the deceased as Jagroop Singh, son of Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Panjwar Khurd in Tarn Taran district. Police said he died while attempting to detonate the explosive device.

The NIA said its investigation found that the six accused and Jagroop were part of a conspiracy allegedly hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh, alias Neeta, a designated individual terrorist affiliated with KZF. The agency alleged that the conspiracy aimed to promote Khalistani ideology and further the banned outfit’s objectives.

According to the agency, the wider network was involved in raising funds for terror activities and procuring explosives, arms and ammunition.