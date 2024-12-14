No bar on gathering at Akal Takht but organisers must maintain ‘maryada’, says SGPC chief

As Sikh hardliners are gearing up to organise a gathering at Akal Takht on December 18 to express opposition to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s resolution to excommunicate Narain Singh Chaura, a former militant, who attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 4 at the entrance of Golden Temple, the gurdwara body president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the gathering will not be restricted and the organisers should maintain discipline and maryada. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami .

Reacting to the call given by the radical organisation Dal Khalsa, Dhami said, “There is no bar on anyone coming to Akal Takht Sahib. But he or she should remain there within the boundaries of Gurmat (teachings of Gurus). There is no restriction on them if they come to Akal Takht Sahib calmly and put up their logic or give any representation to the Akal Takht jathedar. There must be no violation of maryada”.

When asked to comment on the opposition being expressed by the hardliners against the SGPC resolution, Dhami said, “Such things sometimes happen in the Khalsa Panth. Rest, the SGPC has its own rules”.

Meanwhile, Dal Khalsa senior leader Paramjit Singh Mand appealed to former jathedars, panthic parties, representatives of organisations, Sikh scholars and activists to attend the gathering on 18. He alleged that the SGPC proposal has come at the behest of the Akali leadership.