No flight ops at Srinagar airport on weekends after 5pm in Feb, March

Passengers of the affected flights are requested to confirm the revised departure times if they have booked their flights for February and March on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays after 5pm, said Srinagar airport director in a statement.
Daytime flight operations won’t be hampered, said Srinagar airport director (File photo (ANI))
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Srinagar airport won’t be available for night flights for next two months owing to repairs of the runway.

“We are starting the polymer modified emulsion work on the entire runway in February and March. This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the flight operations and control the wear and tear. This work is planned on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. We will ensure that the flight disruption is reduced to minimum by working only from 5pm to 6am,” said Srinagar airport director in a statement. He said daytime flight operations won’t be hampered.

“The runway will be available and flights will be operated from 6am to 5pm. Flights scheduled to operate during this closure time have been rescheduled before 5pm everyday. Passengers of the affected flights are requested to confirm the revised departure times if they have booked their flights for February and March on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays after 5pm,” he added.

Saturday, February 05, 2022
