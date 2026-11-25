An Indian woman studying at the University of Oxford in the UK has recounted a racist experience that left her deeply uncomfortable. Kamakshi, a PhD candidate at the prestigious university, claimed that a stranger approached her while she was shopping and told her that she smelled “really, really bad”. An Indian student at Oxford opened up about the racism she has faced at the British university. (File photo) (REUTERS) more

Kamakshi, who maintains an active Instagram presence, posted about her experience on November 21. She said that this was not an isolated experience of racism at the university, which has recently been roiled by protests for inviting Nathan Cofnas, an American academic accused of racism.

Indian student’s account of racism “Let me tell you something: I was happily shopping in one of the stores here and this white woman was circling me, and I don't know why,” Kamakshi recounted in her Instagram video.

The Indian student said that the woman’s presence made her uncomfortable, but she did not confront her.

“Later on, she comes up to me and she says—and I quote—she says, ‘I didn't want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad.’ And I was completely frozen,” Kamakshi recalled.

(Also read: Indian president-elect of Oxford student union quits after racism row)

The woman walked away before the Indian student could process what had happened, but the experience left her with an unpleasant feeling. She also challenged the claim that she smelled bad, saying she was wearing her father’s favorite perfume.