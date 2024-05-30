No respite from heat as Jammu records season’s high of 44.8° C

There was no respite from the heat in the plains of Jammu, with the mercury on Wednesday touching a season-high of 44.8° C, which is 5.7 notches above the normal. Jammu’ temperature was 5.7 notches above the normal. (HT File)

On Tuesday, Jammu city had recorded 43.6° C. The city’s highest recorded temperature of 47.4° C was recorded on May 26, 1984.

In Kathua, mercury dropped slightly to 46.6° C, down by 0.4 degrees from Tuesday. Udhampur recorded a maximum of 41.6° C.

Indian Meteorological Department’s Srinagar director Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said, “Tuesday evening there were some light rains and thunderstorms in Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu. On May 30 and 31, we anticipate light rains in Kashmir and some hilly areas of Jammu. However, the heatwave will persist on June 3 and 4.”

He added that the plains of Jammu region were reeling under ab intense heatwave for the past over 15 days.

“From May 30 to June 2, the weather in Jammu and Kashmir will remain partly to generally cloudy with light rain and thunder at isolated places,” he said.

On June 3 and 4, there will be generally dry weather. From June 4 to 7, the weather will remain generally cloudy with light rains and thunder at scattered places, he added.

The Met official said that there shall be no respite in heat wave, hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu during the next seven days.

The holy town of Katra, base camp to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district, also sizzled at 40.3 degree Celsius, 4.7 notches above normal.

Banihal recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8° C, up 3.2 degrees from the normal.

No case of heat stroke has been reported yet across Jammu. However, there has been an increase in the paediatric department of SMGS Hospital where cases like diarrhoea, fever, vomiting and dehydration are being reported.