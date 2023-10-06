News / Cities / Chandigarh News / On way to Statue of Unity in Gujarat, CRPF women bikers accorded rousing welcome in Jammu

On way to Statue of Unity in Gujarat, CRPF women bikers accorded rousing welcome in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 06, 2023 07:24 AM IST

A senior official of the CRPF said that the all-women bike rally will cover a distance of 2,200 kms and culminate at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the founding architect of the CRPF, in Ektanagar in Gujarat

A contingent of 50 women bikers of the CRPF, who are part of the bike rally to reach Gujarat spreading the message of unity and women empowerment, on Thursday reached Jammu and were accorded a rousing welcome by the authorities.

On way to Statue of Unity in Gujarat, CRPF women bikers accorded rousing welcome in Jammu
On way to Statue of Unity in Gujarat, CRPF women bikers accorded rousing welcome in Jammu

A senior official of the CRPF said that the all-women bike rally will cover a distance of 2,200 kms and culminate at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the founding architect of the CRPF, in Ektanagar in Gujarat.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“These women bikers of the CRPF, who we proudly call ‘veerangnayen bharat ki’, were flagged off by the lieutenant governor on October 3 from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. They reached here on Thursday. On October 28, they will reach Gandhinagar. The rally will culminate on October 31 at Kevadia, also called Ektanagar, in front of the statute of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” he said.

The CRPF has organised the all-women mobike rally on the theme ‘ek bharat shreshtha bharat’ and women empowerment this year.

The all-women bike expedition from north, east and south viz, Srinagar, Shillong and Kanyakumari would converge at Kevadia in Gujarat.

A total of 150 women bikers of the CRPF from all the parts of the country on 75 bikes are undertaking the journey, through 15 states and two union territories.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out