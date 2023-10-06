A contingent of 50 women bikers of the CRPF, who are part of the bike rally to reach Gujarat spreading the message of unity and women empowerment, on Thursday reached Jammu and were accorded a rousing welcome by the authorities. On way to Statue of Unity in Gujarat, CRPF women bikers accorded rousing welcome in Jammu

A senior official of the CRPF said that the all-women bike rally will cover a distance of 2,200 kms and culminate at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the founding architect of the CRPF, in Ektanagar in Gujarat.

“These women bikers of the CRPF, who we proudly call ‘veerangnayen bharat ki’, were flagged off by the lieutenant governor on October 3 from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. They reached here on Thursday. On October 28, they will reach Gandhinagar. The rally will culminate on October 31 at Kevadia, also called Ektanagar, in front of the statute of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” he said.

The CRPF has organised the all-women mobike rally on the theme ‘ek bharat shreshtha bharat’ and women empowerment this year.

The all-women bike expedition from north, east and south viz, Srinagar, Shillong and Kanyakumari would converge at Kevadia in Gujarat.

A total of 150 women bikers of the CRPF from all the parts of the country on 75 bikes are undertaking the journey, through 15 states and two union territories.

