One killed, 15 shops damaged as tanker overturns, catches fire in Una

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 07, 2024 10:55 PM IST

The incident happened around 2 after the oil tanker’s driver lost control of the vehicle; the tanker crushed one scooter-rider to death and injured two others

At least one person was killed and several others were injured on Sunday after an oil taker overturned and caught fire in Tahliwal area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. At least 15 shops were damaged, with four of them gutted.

The fire department working to douse the flames after an oil tanker overturned and caught fire at Tahliwal in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The incident happened around 2 after the oil tanker’s driver lost control of the vehicle. The tanker crushed one scooter-rider to death and injured two others. The injured were under treatment at a hospital in Una.

Una police officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. However, initial reports suggest that the driver lost control, resulting in a subsequent fire. Some damage has been reported to residential houses and many vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigade. Una assistant superintendent of police (AS) Sanjeev Bhatia said, “The incident occurred near Tahliwal Chowk when an oil tanker got out of control, resulting in the death of a two-wheeler rider on the spot. At least two others sustaining injuries.”

Bhatia added, “Approximately four shops were engulfed in flames and four others suffered significant damage. However, the situation was brought under control. Police have registered a case against the oil tanker driver and investigations are on.”

Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur arrived at the scene to assess the situation. He toured the affected shops and engaged with local residents.

