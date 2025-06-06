Op Bluestar anniv: Jathedar to deliver ‘sandesh’  amid opposition by Taksal

With preparations underway for the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar — military operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple — tensions have escalated over Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj traditional “sandesh” (message) from the highest seat of Sikh temporal authority amid opposition by Damdami Taksal. Punjab Police personnel stand guard ahead of the 41st Operation Bluestar anniversary outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The controversy started after Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma announced his group would not permit the jathedar to deliver the message, citing that Giani Gargaj did not assume his position according to Sikh “maryada” (religious code) and lacks community acceptance.

In a bid to defuse the situation, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited the Taksal headquarters on June 3 to hold talks with Dhumma. Dhami, who is reportedly close to the Taksal leadership, is working to prevent any confrontation at the Akal Takht during the sensitive event.

Despite the meeting, the deadlock remains unresolved.On Thursday, Dhumma reiterated his stance in a Facebook post, warning that if Giani Gargaj attempts to deliver the “sandesh” or honour families of those killed during Operation Bluestar, his group would stage a protest. Dhumma also denied reports of a closed-door meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

People familiar with the matter indicate that Giani Gargaj is determined to proceed with the traditional address, while the SGPC president is urging restraint to ensure the event passes off peacefully.The situation is further complicated by the involvement of Simranjit Singh Mann, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), who has opposed Dhumma’scall for disruption and appealed for calm.

Some SAD leaders have also advised against the jathedar delivering the message under the current circumstances. However,speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giani Gargaj signalled that the ritual of“sandesh” delivery would continue and predicted that this year’s event would be more peaceful than previous ones.

To avoid further provocation, the jathedar may forgo the customary honouring the families of Operation Bluestar victims with“siropas” (robe of honour), said people familiar with the developments.

Ishar Singh and Inderjit Singh, sons of slainmilitant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, have rejected any honour from Giani Gargaj and aligned themselves with Dhumma’s stance. In response, Giani Gargaj said: “If they don’t want to accept siropa from me, I respect them because they are progeny of the great martyr.”

Radicals take out march

On the eve of the Operation Bluestar anniversary,the Dal Khalsa and its allies, including Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Panth Sewak Jatha, took out a march in Amritsar and raised slogans. Starting from Burj Akali Phoola Singh, the march reached Golden Temple, where “ardas”was performed at the Akal Takht.