Over 25,000 register for Agnipath recruitment in Kangra, Chamba
More than 25,000 youths from Kangra and Chamba districts have applied under the armed forces’ new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said.
Jindal said the preparations have been started for the recruitment rally, which is scheduled to take place between September 11 to 24, at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPA), Palampur, campus, adding that the sub-divisional officer, Palampur, has been directed to put in place all necessary arrangements.
Registration process for the recruitment drive started on July 5 through the official website and the number of registrations has crossed 25,000, said the deputy commissioner. The registration window will remain open till July 30.
The rally will be organised for Agniveer Sainik GD, Agniveer clerk store keeper technical, Agniveer technical and Agniveer tradesman and offers an opportunity for ITI-passed youths to apply for technical category.
Himachal domicile students, who have passed Class 8, 10, or 12 exams and are born between October 1, 1999, to April 1, 2005, are eligible to apply based on the eligibility criteria as per the rally notification published on the website.
Recruitment director Col Rajeev Ranjan said the entire process was fair, transparent and automatic and made an appeal to the youth to believe in themselves and prepare well.
-
HC pulls up Himachal government over littering at Atal Tunnel
Blurb: Issues notice to various departments highlighting inadequate arrangement of dustbins, public utilities The Himachal Pradesh high court issued a notice to the state government's chief secretary, Lahaul Spiti deputy commissioner, principal secretary (Tourism), state pollution board, Border Road Organisation and others in a case pertaining to littering near the Atal Tunnel. The construction of the tunnel was completed by the Border Road Organisation under the Union ministry of defence.
-
Farmer protests sweep apple belt in poll-bound Himachal
Braving the inclement weather conditions, scores of farmers, particularly fruit growers, staged a protest in the apple-growing regions across the poll-bound state. On a call given by Samyukt Kisan Manch – comprising 14 fruit, vegetable and farmers unions, farmers stepped out to stage the protest, with demonstrations being organised in Rohru, Theog, Kotkhai, Narkanda, Rampur, Nirmand, Ani, Kinnaur, Mandi and other parts of the Shimla district.
-
Admn’s claims of providing jobs to 30,000 Jammu and Kashmir youth false: Omar, Mehbooba
Two former J&K chief ministers (CMs) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide justice to youth who appeared in various recruitment examinations in the Union territories. National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that even those selected for the post of finance account assistant are struggling for justice.
-
BJP has destroyed country’s financial system: Congress’ J&K working president
Former minister and Jammu And Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over its alleged failure to deliver progress on any front or parameter used to measure development. The JKPCC president claimed that there was total chaos and confusion among people as the BJP leadership had failed to remove their apprehensions.
-
An inspirational date with Droupadi Murmu
It was the last week of January in 2019. The NCC cadets of Jharkhand had just returned from Delhi after a thumping victory in the plethora of competitions organised as a precursor to the Republic Day parade. I was commanding the NCC group at Hazaribagh, one of the only two NCC groups in Jharkhand. Hazaribagh group cadets formed the bulk of the team and comprised mainly tribals from remote corners of Hazaribagh district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics