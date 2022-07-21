Over 25,000 register for Agnipath recruitment in Kangra, Chamba

More than 25,000 youths from Kangra and Chamba districts have applied under the armed forces’ new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said.

Jindal said the preparations have been started for the recruitment rally, which is scheduled to take place between September 11 to 24, at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPA), Palampur, campus, adding that the sub-divisional officer, Palampur, has been directed to put in place all necessary arrangements.

Registration process for the recruitment drive started on July 5 through the official website and the number of registrations has crossed 25,000, said the deputy commissioner. The registration window will remain open till July 30.

The rally will be organised for Agniveer Sainik GD, Agniveer clerk store keeper technical, Agniveer technical and Agniveer tradesman and offers an opportunity for ITI-passed youths to apply for technical category.

Himachal domicile students, who have passed Class 8, 10, or 12 exams and are born between October 1, 1999, to April 1, 2005, are eligible to apply based on the eligibility criteria as per the rally notification published on the website.

Recruitment director Col Rajeev Ranjan said the entire process was fair, transparent and automatic and made an appeal to the youth to believe in themselves and prepare well.