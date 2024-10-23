Paddy procurement pangs: Centre ‘betraying’ farmers, arhtiyas, say AAP ministers

Chandigarh Workers dry paddy crop at Bhagtanwala Grain Market in Amritsar.

Amid paddy procurement pangs, senior ministers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Tuesday launched a concerted attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, blaming its “cheap politics” and “neglectful and hostile” approach towards the state for the present crisis.

Three cabinet ministers — Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal — and other party leaders held separate press conferences and released video statements to target the Centre and the BJP for “betraying” farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents) of the state. They accused the BJP of taking revenge from the state farmers for their movement against the three controversial, now-repealed farm laws.

The AAP’s attack came a day before rice millers from Punjab, who have declined to mill paddy over issues pertaining to rice yield and space shortage, are slated to have a meeting with Union food minister Prahlad Joshi in New Delhi.

AAP senior leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema raised serious concerns about the current central government’s treatment of Punjab. Accusing the central government of stepmotherly attitude towards Punjab, he said they are playing “dirty politics” to create trouble for farmers. He recalled the widespread protests led by Punjab against the controversial laws imposed by the central government, which were ultimately repealed due to the collective efforts of people of the state.

Cheema criticised the central government’s failure to lift the grains purchased from Punjab, calling it an unfair tactic against the farmers. “The AAP stands firmly with Punjab’s farmers. We will not allow any harm to come to any section of our society We will fight for our farmers and ensure that their rights are protected,” he said during a press conference, recalling the significant role played by Punjab in India’s agricultural history.

Aman Arora said the state government consistently raised concerns about the surplus foodgrains stored in warehouses in the state. He said that despite numerous communications and meetings, the central government failed to act, creating a dire situation for farmers, who are struggling. He alleged that the BJP has repeatedly implemented decisions, including the controversial farm laws, that are detrimental to interests of farmers of the state. “Punjab farmers deserve better. The BJP government has repeatedly turned a blind eye to our requests. They have failed to remove the stockpiled foodgrains,” he added.

Dhaliwal claimed that no central government has ever treated Punjab as poorly as the current one. He warned the BJP to stop its low-level politics or face severe consequences, adding that such tactics would politically damage the BJP in the state. “Punjab’s farmers, labourers, and traders are facing difficulties, while the BJP government remains indifferent,” said the former agriculture minister.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also condemned the BJP government for its “betrayal” of farmers, labourers, and arhtiyas in the state. Sandhwan expressed deep concern over the government’s alleged political tactics, which “target” the Punjabis who protested against the three controversial farm laws. “In response to the widespread protests, the central government had to repeal the laws and now BJP is resorting to underhanded tactics to take revenge on those who stood against these unjust laws,” he claimed. He called on all Punjabis to remain united against the BJP’s divisive politics and reaffirmed AAP’s commitment to protecting the rights and interests of the farming community.