Panchkula Golf League: Sneakin Golfers, Falcons log victories on Day 3

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 10, 2025 10:26 AM IST

In another exciting Group A contest, ADS Falcons defeated Fantastic Fours by a margin of 5, with a score of 37–32

In a thrilling match, Sneakin Golfers outplayed Clubs on Flames with a score of 40–32 in the Group A match played on the third day of the Panchkula Golf League at the Panchkula Golf Club on Wednesday.

A player during Panchkula Golf League being held at Panchkula Golf Club on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A player during Panchkula Golf League being held at Panchkula Golf Club on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In another exciting Group A contest, ADS Falcons defeated Fantastic Fours by a margin of 5, with a score of 37–32. Continuing their winning streak, Victory Waves triumphed over Aces by Vintage Buildtech with a commanding margin of 48–27. Meanwhile, Golfing Panthers clinched victory in a thrilling contest by defeating Highland Kings with a 7-point margin, 39–33.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Tee Birds defeated Raging Bulls in a close contest with a margin of 4 points, finishing with a total score of 34–31. Following suit, Green Warriors triumphed over Par-Tee Crashers with a score of 40–31. In another exciting match, Shivalik Swingers defeated Hansa Legends by a margin of 5 points, with a score of 38–33. in the final match of Group B- Golfing Eagles won against Tee Titans 43-35.

