Panchkula: Gujarat duo held for 33L stock market scam

The Cyber Crime police station has arrested three cyber fraudsters in connection with two separate cases, involving a combined fraud amount of around ₹40 lakh. ACP Arvind Kamboj addresses media after the arrest of the three cyber fraud accused (Sant Arora/HT)

In the first case, police arrested two Gujarat natives for duping a Panchkula resident of ₹33.56 lakh through an online stock market scam.

The accused were identified as Mukund Kumar, 46, from Ahmedabad and Patel Maithali Navin Bhai, 25, from Surat.

The victim, Mohammed Suleman, had approached the police on June 10, alleging that he was added to a WhatsApp group in March and lured with promises of high profits from stock market investments.

The fraudsters claimed to have an office in Mumbai and offered online lectures via a website link. Growing suspicious, he visited the address, but found no such office. Through a fraudulent website and false promises of online stock market investment, the accused allegedly cheated Suleman of ₹33.56 lakh.

Cracking the case, police arrested the two accused on November 7. They are currently in one-day police remand. Investigation continues to gather information about their network and other involved individuals.

In the second case, police arrested Sonu of Sonepat on a complaint filed by Sajjan Kumar, a Panchkula resident.

According to police, on October 3, 2024, the complainant received a call from an individual posing as a Hyderabad police officer. The fraudster falsely claimed that Kumar’s credit card was linked to a terror suspect and that a money laundering case had been registered against him.

The accused pressured the victim to come to Hyderabad, and upon refusal, asked him to answer a video call. By threatening arrest, the accused made him transfer ₹5.90 lakh to his bank account. Realising the fraud, Kumar reported the matter to police.

Launching a probe, police tracked down the accused and arrested him on November 7.

He was presented in court on Saturday and sent to two-day police remand for further questioning to identify other accomplices.