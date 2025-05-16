Panchkula: Thieves make off with 7.75-lakh infra from Raipur Rani school

In a theft reported at Starlit International School, Village Dandlawar, Raipur Rani, unidentified miscreants made off with goods estimated to be worth several lakhs. Parts of the CCTV system, the fire fighting system, the solar power system, a WiFi camera, fans, the building shutter, and a door were reportedly found broken; the estimated loss due to this damage is ₹ 11.75 lakh. (Filr`)

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning at 7:10 am when a school employee, Anil Ram Singh, opened the school gate, which was found unbolted. Manpreet Singh, principal of the school, stated in his complaint to the police that the school’s shutter was found broken, and upon further inspection, numerous items were found missing and damaged. A call was immediately made to the emergency number, 112.

According to the complaint, the thieves decamped with a comprehensive CCTV system comprising 45 cameras and two digital video recorders (DVRs), the school’s fire fighting system, major components of the solar power system including the solar battery, a television, a gas cylinder, a WiFi modem and a computer system. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be ₹7.75 lakh.

In addition to the theft, parts of the CCTV system, the fire fighting system, the solar power system, a WiFi camera, fans, the building shutter, and a door were reportedly found broken. The estimated loss due to this damage is ₹11.75 lakh.

The local police station has registered a case under Sections 305, 324(4) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and have initiated a search to apprehend the perpetrators.